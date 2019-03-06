WSU Appoints Acting Dean of College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Winona State University announces Dr. Jeanine E. Gangeness has been appointed Acting Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, effective immediately.

As Acting Dean, Dr. Gangeness will provide leadership for the College while Dr. Julie M. Anderson, who joined the university as Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences in July, is on medical leave.

“Our thoughts are with Dr. Anderson, and we hope for a speedy return,” said Patricia L. Rogers, Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs. “We’re fortunate Dr. Gangeness is well-positioned to step in to serve as Acting Dean, and we’re grateful to have her vision and leadership to help guide the college during this transition.”

Dr. Gangeness joined WSU in 2015 as Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs – Rochester and also serves as Dean of the School of Graduate Studies. Prior to coming to WSU, Dr. Gangeness was Founding Dean of the Bemidji State University School of Nursing.

Dr. Anderson said she is confident the college will continue its mission of excellence during Dr. Gangeness’s appointment as Acting Dean.

“I’m very appreciative of the many administrators and faculty who have stepped up to cover department and college needs,” said Dr. Anderson. “I’ve only been at Winona State a short while, but I’ve learned quickly that in our community we take care of one another, and for that I’m very grateful.”

For more information, call the University Communications Office at 507-457-5024.

About the WSU College of Nursing and Health Sciences

WSU’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences provides quality graduate and undergraduate programs in Nursing and Health Sciences, Recreation, Tourism, and Social Work. The College’s educational environment supports life-long wellness in the individual, the University, the community, and global society committed to social justice. Its programs are designed to graduate caring, ethical, competent, and progressive professionals who are sensitive to diversity and prepared to work with individuals through all stages of health and wellness.

The College of Nursing and Health Sciences annually graduates around 600 students and includes the following departments:

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with approximately 8,000 students on campuses in Winona and Rochester. Around half of WSU students are first-generation, meaning neither parent has a four-year bachelor’s degree. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering. Winona State is ranked as the second public institution in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 15 years in a row, and has been featured as one of America’s 100 Best College Buys for quality and value for 23 consecutive years. The University generates $447.9 Million in economic impact for the region per year. The University’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities we serve: a community of learners improving our world. For more information, visit winona.edu.