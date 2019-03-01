This Month in Music – March 2019

The Winona State University Department of Music will host a variety of performances throughout the month of March.
Here is the list of upcoming events:
- Symphonic Wind Ensemble’s “Children’s Concert” at 2:00 p.m. Sunday March 3rd in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center (Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre).
- WSU Choir at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5th in the Wesley United Methodist Church.
- Faculty Recital featuring Deanne Mohr at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.
- Winona Symphony Orchestra featuring Clara Osowski at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30th in the Harriet Johnson Auditorium, Somsen.
- Music Education Workshop featuring Kathy Thomsen from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 30th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center (Room 159).
For more information contact Marybeth Lenhardt at mlenhardt@winona.edu
Kassidy Jackson
Kassidy is a Public Relations major, Advertising minor and Dance minor graduating in 2019 from Rosemount, MN.
