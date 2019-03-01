This Month in Music – March 2019

The Winona State University Department of Music will host a variety of performances throughout the month of March.

Here is the list of upcoming events:

Symphonic Wind Ensemble’s “Children’s Concert” at 2:00 p.m. Sunday March 3rd in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center (Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre).

WSU Choir at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5th in the Wesley United Methodist Church.

Faculty Recital featuring Deanne Mohr at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Winona Symphony Orchestra featuring Clara Osowski at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30th in the Harriet Johnson Auditorium, Somsen.

Music Education Workshop featuring Kathy Thomsen from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 30th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center (Room 159).

For more information contact Marybeth Lenhardt at mlenhardt@winona.edu