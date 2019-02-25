Residence Halls Raise over $1,200 for Toys for Kids

There’s nothing like getting in the giving spirit than donating to Toys for Kids. Each year the WSU National Residence Hall Honorary promotes the event, You Light Up My Life to the local community.

The event provides strings of holiday lights to the students in the residence halls upon donating a small amount of money. The money raised is then taken and collected to shop for Toys for Kids. Last year, the event raised over $1,200 for the local children in Winona.

NRHH President Peter Weinand said, “We enjoy raising the money and shopping for Toys for Kids because it is a great way to get involved with the local community and give back during the holiday season.”

NRHH is hoping to continue to see growth as they continue the fundraiser next year.