Social Work Students Give Back to the Community

Students from the Winona State University social work club Student Association of Social Work-Rochester were featured in the news late last year when they pitched in to support the Jeremiah Program, a national program that helps single mothers.

The WSU students teamed up with students from Century High School to create tie blankets and sleeping bags for 21 children, and also donated items like gift cards, toiletries, soap, and warm winter clothing.

The goals of the Student Association of Social Work-Rochester include insuring a student voice in the social work program, encouraging active student participation within the community, creating and maintaining a positive image and greater understanding for the social work profession, and giving students a chance to work directly in the community.

