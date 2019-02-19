WSU In the News – Alum Named CEO of C.H. Robinson

Winona State University alumnus Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. has been announced as CEO of C.H. Robinson, effective May 9, 2019. C.H. Robinson is a Fortune 500 company based in Eden Prairie, Minn.

With 20 years of experience, Biesterfeld has developed a deep passion for supply chain and logistics. His strategic vision and operational direction have been the driving force behind the company’s digital transformation efforts, accelerating the pace of innovation and technology deployment across the company’s platform.

Biesterfeld earned his bachelor’s degree from WSU and studied business administration and marketing. Since receiving his degree, he has remained active in the WSU community and currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the WSU Foundation. Biesterfeld and his wife Bethany have established the Robert Biesterfeld Family Marketing Scholarship, and also support the College of Business Engaged Learning Endowment.

“I am grateful for the education and experience that I gained at Winona State,” said Biesterfeld. “I am committed to giving back to the university and to its students so that they may have the opportunity to have a similar experience.”

Dr. Hamid Akbari, Dean of the WSU College of Business, called the announcement of Biesterfeld’s appointment to CEO “historic,” noting this is the first time an alumnus of the WSU College of Business has been named CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

“Our students can truly look up to an Exemplary and Global Creator of More,” said Akbari. “Big congratulations to Bob Biesterfeld! He has made all of us so happy and proud.”

Biesterfeld is scheduled to visit the WSU campus later this spring and will host a public presentation at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in Science Laboratory Center 120.

Read more in the Star Tribune article: “Next C.H. Robinson CEO says technology is transforming freight business”

