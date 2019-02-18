College of Business Forms Alumni Leadership Advisory Board

The Winona State University College of Business is pleased to announce the formation of the Alumni Leadership Advisory Board (A-LAB).

The mission of the board is to raise awareness about the WSU College of Business and engage alumni business leaders in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and other cities.

“A-LAB will help us to connect with a larger number of well-accomplished alumni all over the world who are passionate about Winona State and the College,” said Dr. Hamid Akbari, Dean of the Winona State College of Business.

WSU alumni Kevin Six and Jim Zuehlke are the founding Co-Chairs of A-LAB.

“You reach a point in your business career when you think about where you came from and how you got to where you are,” said Six, who serves as Vice President of Commercial Enterprise at C.H. Robinson. “You realize giving back to WSU in the form of your time, talent and treasure is so rewarding and fulfilling.”

Added Zuelke, Principal at Cardinal Board Services: “This is a great opportunity to spread the WSU College of Business ‘Create Your More’ magic to the many alumni and business leaders in the Twin Cities and beyond.”

Founding members of A-LAB are Tracy Gardner, Vice President of Enterprise Operations at Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America; Dr. Mike Peng, Jindal Chair of Global Strategy at University of Texas/Dallas; Mark Schwirtz, Chief Financial Officer at the Churchill Companies; and Krischelle Tennessen, Chief Human Resources Officer at The Marvin Companies. Student liaison to A-LAB is McKenzie Koepp ’19.

“The caliber of the A-LAB members and their passion for Winona State University and the College of Business is truly impressive,” observed Akbari. “I am thankful to these exemplary alumni leaders for their willingness to advance the College to new heights of visibility and prominence.”

For more information, contact McKenzie Koepp at mkoepp15@winona.edu.

About the WSU College of Business

“Create Your More” with the innovative, high-value business programs offered by the WSU College of Business. With seven undergraduate majors and 10 minors, and programs that intellectually engage and challenge students, the College of Business equips graduates for lifelong success in the global community. Our students benefit from direct experience in real business situations, and take advantage of internship programs, company tours, business and industry guest speakers, and research opportunities. The college has 46 full-time professors who are committed to fostering an engaging and supporting learning environment that utilizes the Winona and Rochester business community to provide innovative curricular and co-curricular experiential learning. The college is accredited by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. To learn more about the WSU College of Business visit winona.edu/business.

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with approximately 8,000 students on campuses in Winona and Rochester. Around half of WSU students are first-generation, meaning neither parent has a four-year bachelor’s degree. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering. Winona State is ranked as the second public institution in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 15 years in a row, and has been featured as one of America’s 100 Best College Buys for quality and value for 23 consecutive years. The University generates $447.9 Million in economic impact for the region per year. The University’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities we serve: a community of learners improving our world. For more information, visit winona.edu.