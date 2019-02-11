College of Business Recognized for Community Engagement

The Winona State University College of Business is being honored by the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce for its work with The Garage Co-Work Space.

WSU College of Business is set to receive the “Downtown Activation Award” along with its partners in the Garage Co-Work Space Cohort–Winona Port Authority, Saint Mary’s Kabara Institute and Winona Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The College of Business is truly honored to be a co-recipient of this important award,” said Dr. Hamid Akbari, Dean of the WSU College of Business. “Our faculty and students are oriented to serve the community business needs, and this award prods us to further engage in the Winona community.”

The Garage Co-work’s mission is to promote and foster entrepreneurship. The Garage Co-work is an innovative office space, meeting and event venue. The co-working space offers shared professional workspace for independent workers, including telecommuters, startups, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and more. For more information, visit thegaragecowork.com.

About the WSU College of Business

“Create Your More” with the innovative, high-value business programs offered by the WSU College of Business. With seven undergraduate majors and 10 minors, and programs that intellectually engage and challenge students, the College of Business equips graduates for lifelong success in the global community. Our students benefit from direct experience in real business situations, and take advantage of internship programs, company tours, business and industry guest speakers, and research opportunities. The college has 46 full-time professors who are committed to fostering an engaging and supporting learning environment that utilizes the Winona and Rochester business community to provide innovative curricular and co-curricular experiential learning. The college is accredited by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. To learn more about the WSU College of Business visit winona.edu/business.

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with approximately 8,000 students on campuses in Winona and Rochester. Around half of WSU students are first-generation, meaning neither parent has a four-year bachelor’s degree. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering. Winona State is ranked as the second public institution in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 15 years in a row, and has been featured as one of America’s 100 Best College Buys for quality and value for 23 consecutive years. The University generates $447.9 Million in economic impact for the region per year. The University’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities we serve: a community of learners improving our world. For more information, visit winona.edu.