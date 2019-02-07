WSU In the News – Bill Koutsky: The Benefactor

For more than 40 years, Bill Koutsky has been living the WSU mission: a community of learners improving our world.

He graduated from WSU in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in speech communications and in 2001 returned to the university as an employee following 30 years of success in local radio. Koutsky retired in 2013, and in 2015 was honored with WSU’s Distinguished Service Award as a part of the university’s Homecoming celebration. His legacy was again honored in 2018 as part of the WSU Living History Project.

View the Living History Project’s student-produced documentary on Bill Koutsky’s life, experiences, accomplishments and contributions to Winona State University.

In 2019, City Pages Staff Writer and WSU alumna Hannah Jones ’14 profiled Koutsky as part of the City Pages People Issue 2019, recognizing him for what he is best known for: his commitment to WSU’s students and their success.

Read more about “Bill Koutsky: The Benefactor” at citypages.com.