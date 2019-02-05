WSU’s Department of Theatre & Dance Presents Dancescape 2019

WSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance presents their 29th annual Dancescape concert on the Vivian Fusillo stage in the Robert A. DuFresne Performing Arts Center. The concert will run for three nights beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 14 through Saturday, February 16.

The concert will include a range of approaches to modern, contemporary, jazz and experimental dance, featuring 31 talented dancers and innovative choreography by students, faculty, and guest artists.

Student choreographers include Nicolle Bond, Jenna Grochow, Wesley Holm, Janae Mann, Katie Mullenbach, Hannah Ose, and Taylor Storlie. Each original piece takes a journey through psychological and aesthetic terrain, engaging societal traumas and personal longings, whimsical musings and soulful desires, through individual expressions of inquiry and beauty.

The concert will feature a premiere of the evocative and thought-provoking Roses are red…choreographed by Lisa Kusanagi (Japan)—the latest addition to her performance series Psychosomatic Erosion; a re-staging of a playful, vivacious solo by Robin Stiehm; faculty member Erinn Liebhard’s Step-in’,an energetic jazz piece exploring groove through the musical intricacies of composer Ben Williams; and interim Artistic Director Erin Drummond’s dynamic premiere we heard them speak these paths in air.

Production will feature original lighting design by faculty member Peggy Sannerud, guest designer Samantha Heaver, and students Tyler Biggerstaff, Andy Glischinski, Cameron Lornston, and Stephanie Trypuc; technical direction from Isaac Sawle; and original costume design by Tracy Van Voorst.

Senior Jenna Grochow’s solo human error and Drummond’s we heard them speak…, along with an informal presentation of sophomore Wesley’s Holm’s in_our_current_state,will represent WSU at the American College Dance Association regional festival this spring.

Purchase tickets online a twww.wsuartstickets.com, by calling the WSU box office at 507-457-5235, or in person weekdays February 6-15 from 12 to 4pm, and one hour prior to each show. Tickets are $12 for general public and $6 for students.

For more information, please contact Artistic Director Erin Drummond at edrummond@winona.edu .

Poster design by Maryam Malik.