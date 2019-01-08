WSU At Top of U.S. News Best Colleges List for Minnesota

Winona State University is the second ranked public institution in the State of Minnesota, and the ninth ranked Minnesota university overall, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 rankings.

Overall, Winona State is the top-ranked university in the Minnesota State system and is tied for 14th among the 37 Midwestern schools identified as top public universities. The university is tied for 72nd (out of 172) on the comprehensive list of all regional universities in the Midwest.

WSU was again recognized as one of the Best Colleges for Veterans, one of only seven schools statewide to make the list. To qualify, the institution must participate in the yellow ribbon program and have 20 or more students who used GI Bill benefits to finance their educations.

Peer assessment data reported to U.S. News ranked WSU among the Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs for its Composite Materials Engineering program, which is the only accredited undergraduate program in the U.S. that offers a bachelor of science degree in composite engineering, and among the Best Undergraduate Business Programs for its programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).

U.S. News & World Report bases its regional rankings on peer assessment, graduation and retention rates, graduation rate performance, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving. Complete listings are available at usnews.com/colleges.

For more information, contact University Communications at 507-457-5024.

About Winona State University

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with approximately 8,000 students on campuses in Winona and Rochester. Around half of WSU students are first-generation, meaning neither parent has a four-year bachelor’s degree. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering. Winona State is ranked as the second public institution in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 15 years in a row, and has been featured as one of America’s 100 Best College Buys for quality and value for 23 consecutive years. The University generates $447.9 Million in economic impact for the region per year. The University’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities we serve: a community of learners improving our world. For more information, visit winona.edu.