WSU Hosts Fall 2019 Commencement Ceremonies

Over 500 students will participate in the Winona State University Fall 2019 Commencement ceremonies Friday, Dec.13, in McCown Gymnasium in Memorial Hall on the Winona campus.



The morning ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. and include the College of Business, the College of Education, and the College of Science and Engineering. The afternoon ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and include the College of Liberal Arts, and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Doors open one hour prior to each ceremony. Tickets are not required.

A live stream of the ceremonies will be available online at https://www.winona.edu/commencement/live-stream.asp.

Alternate viewing locations will be hosted in the Robert DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall and in the Integrated Wellness Complex, room 143.

The commencement ceremonies will be broadcast live on HBC TV 25 on Friday, Dec. 13. HBC TV 25 will rebroadcast each ceremony as follows: the 9:30 a.m. ceremony will air at 8 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15; the 1 p.m. ceremony will air at 10 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15.

For more information visit https://www.winona.edu/commencement/ or call the University Communications Office at 507-457-5024.