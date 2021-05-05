Honoring Outstanding Graduates

Student honorees will be mailed their certificates of recognition, along with remarks from their faculty, department chairs or Dean, and a list of peers who are receiving a similar honor across all WSU academic colleges.

“At this time of year, our campus joins together in proudly recognizing our graduating students,” said Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “Their accomplishments and vision for the future remind us how important our engagement as a community of learners is — each and every day.”

A virtual celebration to honor all graduating students on their outstanding achievements is planned for Friday, May 7 at 6pm during the Virtual Commencement Celebration.

