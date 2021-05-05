Honoring Outstanding Graduates

Winona State University congratulates its students who have been recognized as outstanding graduates in their program for the Spring 2021 class.

These outstanding seniors were nominated by their respective departments as academic, professional, and social leaders in their field.

Student honorees will be mailed their certificates of recognition, along with remarks from their faculty, department chairs or Dean, and a list of peers who are receiving a similar honor across all WSU academic colleges.

“At this time of year, our campus joins together in proudly recognizing our graduating students,” said Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “Their accomplishments and vision for the future remind us how important our engagement as a community of learners is — each and every day.”

A virtual celebration to honor all graduating students on their outstanding achievements is planned for Friday, May 7 at 6pm during the Virtual Commencement Celebration.

Click each College below to see a list of honored graduates.

College of Business
Name Major
Natalie Joy Henke Accounting
Rachel Margaret Nelson Business Administration
Emma Elizabeth Olson Economics
Anneliese Carlene Davis Finance
Vienna Rose Wieland Human Resource Management
Ijeoma Precious Okori Management Information Systems
Daniella Therese Bina Marketing
College of Education
Name Major
Brooklynn Marie Stewart Early Childhood Education (Birth‐Grade 3)
Mackenzie Ann Batten Elementary Education: Early Childhood Emphasis
Hannah Rose Haugh Elementary Education: K‐6 Education
Summer Mariah Swensrud Elementary Education: K‐6 Education (Rochester)
Samuel Lasch Favour Physical Education (Teaching)  
Taylor Jean Rasmussen Special Education: Academic and Behavioral Strategist  
Peyton Elaine Soltau Special Education: Developmental Disabilities
College of Liberal Arts
Name Major
Nicholas Leonard Kopp Art: I‐Design
Hannah Marie Uhlenbrauck Art: Studio Art
Sydney Lee Dumond Communication Studies: Organizational Communication
Anjuli Harris English: Applied & Professional Writing
Nicole Elizabeth Tompos English: Communication Arts & Literature (Teaching)
Caitlyn Marie Salinas English: Literature & Language
Allison Ree Moga English: Teaching English as a Second Language (K‐12)
Caitlyn Marie Salinas English: Writing
Hailey Rose Torborg Film Studies
Amy Pospichal‐Heublein History
Haley Elizabeth Lexvold Individualized Studies
Taryn Marie Reichow Legal Studies
Samuel Christopher Hancock Legal Studies: Law & Society
Veronica C. Johnson Mass Communication: Advertising
Brandon Lamberson Music Business
Linden Taylor Kirscht Music Education
Elida Lotus Lorentzen Music Performance
Jacob Matthew Hansen Political Science
Katrina Anne Pfaffenbach Psychology: Option A
Thomas J. Carlson Psychology: Option B
Willard Huyck Public Administration
Marina D. Niehoff Social Science/History (Teaching)
Katina Dawn Gehn Sociology
Miguel Angel Benjamin Sociology: Criminal Justice Corrections
Megan Marie Conley Sociology: Criminal Justice Law Enforcement
Diana Jacquline Tapia Alvarado Spanish
Allison Ree Moga Spanish (Teaching)
Tyler Joseph Biggerstaff Theatre
College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Name Major
Katie R. Adams Exercise and Rehabilitative Science: Clinical Exercise Science
Shelsea Leigh Zehr Exercise and Rehabilitative Science: Movement Science
Leif Peter Ulstrom Healthcare Leadership & Administration
Damian James Paulson Healthcare Leadership & Administration: Health & Wellness Management
Tyler Daniel Van Hove Health Promotion: School Health (Teaching)
Jessica Jeanne Olejar Nursing
Katherine Francesanne Tillman Nursing (Rochester)
Natalia Istrati Nursing RN‐BSN
Hannah Miller Worley Public Health
Isabel Marie McNally Recreation & Tourism
Kelsey Jo Hermanson Social Work
Ariat Agwa Olok Social Work (Rochester)
Lauren Adeline Brehmer Therapeutic Recreation
College of Science and Engineering
Name Major
Nathan John Birch Applied Computer Science
Ross Matthew Stevensen Biology: Allied Health
Cora Lynn Geiger Biology: Cell and Molecular
Muira Cassidy Arndt Biology: Ecology
Molly Kathleen McCay Biology: Environmental Science
Lily Marian Ella Bessette Chemistry
Isaiah Jeremiah Murray Chemistry: ACS Biochemistry
Emily Anne Johnson Chemistry: ACS Chemistry (Teaching)
Zijie Liu Composite Materials Engineering
Trevor Charles Firl Computer Science
Austin John Thompson Computer Science (Rochester)
Samuel J. Andrews Data Science
Ryan Andrew Taitano Geoscience: Environmental Science
Megan Lynn Otten Geoscience: Geology
Jacalyn Ann Gustavson Medical Laboratory Science
Emily Rose Duden Mathematics
Jolene Dee Schmitz Mathematics: Secondary Teaching
Emily Rose Duden Physics
Sarah Anne Lauwagie Statistics
Tesla Mitchell

Named after the 80's rock band, Tesla Mitchell has a decade of experience covering local news and features as a journalist in Winona. A Saint Mary's University alumna, Tesla graduated with a bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in political science and entrepreneurship. During her free time, Tesla enjoys organizing block parties, being a super mom and an avid heavy weightlifter.

