Honoring Outstanding Graduates

Winona State University congratulates its students who have been recognized as outstanding graduates in their program for the Spring 2021 class.
These outstanding seniors were nominated by their respective departments as academic, professional, and social leaders in their field.
Student honorees will be mailed their certificates of recognition, along with remarks from their faculty, department chairs or Dean, and a list of peers who are receiving a similar honor across all WSU academic colleges.
“At this time of year, our campus joins together in proudly recognizing our graduating students,” said Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “Their accomplishments and vision for the future remind us how important our engagement as a community of learners is — each and every day.”
A virtual celebration to honor all graduating students on their outstanding achievements is planned for Friday, May 7 at 6pm during the Virtual Commencement Celebration.
Click each College below to see a list of honored graduates.
College of Business
|Name
|Major
|Natalie Joy Henke
|Accounting
|Rachel Margaret Nelson
|Business Administration
|Emma Elizabeth Olson
|Economics
|Anneliese Carlene Davis
|Finance
|Vienna Rose Wieland
|Human Resource Management
|Ijeoma Precious Okori
|Management Information Systems
|Daniella Therese Bina
|Marketing
College of Education
|Name
|Major
|Brooklynn Marie Stewart
|Early Childhood Education (Birth‐Grade 3)
|Mackenzie Ann Batten
|Elementary Education: Early Childhood Emphasis
|Hannah Rose Haugh
|Elementary Education: K‐6 Education
|Summer Mariah Swensrud
|Elementary Education: K‐6 Education (Rochester)
|Samuel Lasch Favour
|Physical Education (Teaching)
|Taylor Jean Rasmussen
|Special Education: Academic and Behavioral Strategist
|Peyton Elaine Soltau
|Special Education: Developmental Disabilities
College of Liberal Arts
|Name
|Major
|Nicholas Leonard Kopp
|Art: I‐Design
|Hannah Marie Uhlenbrauck
|Art: Studio Art
|Sydney Lee Dumond
|Communication Studies: Organizational Communication
|Anjuli Harris
|English: Applied & Professional Writing
|Nicole Elizabeth Tompos
|English: Communication Arts & Literature (Teaching)
|Caitlyn Marie Salinas
|English: Literature & Language
|Allison Ree Moga
|English: Teaching English as a Second Language (K‐12)
|Caitlyn Marie Salinas
|English: Writing
|Hailey Rose Torborg
|Film Studies
|Amy Pospichal‐Heublein
|History
|Haley Elizabeth Lexvold
|Individualized Studies
|Taryn Marie Reichow
|Legal Studies
|Samuel Christopher Hancock
|Legal Studies: Law & Society
|Veronica C. Johnson
|Mass Communication: Advertising
|Brandon Lamberson
|Music Business
|Linden Taylor Kirscht
|Music Education
|Elida Lotus Lorentzen
|Music Performance
|Jacob Matthew Hansen
|Political Science
|Katrina Anne Pfaffenbach
|Psychology: Option A
|Thomas J. Carlson
|Psychology: Option B
|Willard Huyck
|Public Administration
|Marina D. Niehoff
|Social Science/History (Teaching)
|Katina Dawn Gehn
|Sociology
|Miguel Angel Benjamin
|Sociology: Criminal Justice Corrections
|Megan Marie Conley
|Sociology: Criminal Justice Law Enforcement
|Diana Jacquline Tapia Alvarado
|Spanish
|Allison Ree Moga
|Spanish (Teaching)
|Tyler Joseph Biggerstaff
|Theatre
College of Nursing and Health Sciences
|Name
|Major
|Katie R. Adams
|Exercise and Rehabilitative Science: Clinical Exercise Science
|Shelsea Leigh Zehr
|Exercise and Rehabilitative Science: Movement Science
|Leif Peter Ulstrom
|Healthcare Leadership & Administration
|Damian James Paulson
|Healthcare Leadership & Administration: Health & Wellness Management
|Tyler Daniel Van Hove
|Health Promotion: School Health (Teaching)
|Jessica Jeanne Olejar
|Nursing
|Katherine Francesanne Tillman
|Nursing (Rochester)
|Natalia Istrati
|Nursing RN‐BSN
|Hannah Miller Worley
|Public Health
|Isabel Marie McNally
|Recreation & Tourism
|Kelsey Jo Hermanson
|Social Work
|Ariat Agwa Olok
|Social Work (Rochester)
|Lauren Adeline Brehmer
|Therapeutic Recreation
College of Science and Engineering
|Name
|Major
|Nathan John Birch
|Applied Computer Science
|Ross Matthew Stevensen
|Biology: Allied Health
|Cora Lynn Geiger
|Biology: Cell and Molecular
|Muira Cassidy Arndt
|Biology: Ecology
|Molly Kathleen McCay
|Biology: Environmental Science
|Lily Marian Ella Bessette
|Chemistry
|Isaiah Jeremiah Murray
|Chemistry: ACS Biochemistry
|Emily Anne Johnson
|Chemistry: ACS Chemistry (Teaching)
|Zijie Liu
|Composite Materials Engineering
|Trevor Charles Firl
|Computer Science
|Austin John Thompson
|Computer Science (Rochester)
|Samuel J. Andrews
|Data Science
|Ryan Andrew Taitano
|Geoscience: Environmental Science
|Megan Lynn Otten
|Geoscience: Geology
|Jacalyn Ann Gustavson
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Emily Rose Duden
|Mathematics
|Jolene Dee Schmitz
|Mathematics: Secondary Teaching
|Emily Rose Duden
|Physics
|Sarah Anne Lauwagie
|Statistics
