WSU Hosts Fall 2018 Commencement Ceremonies

Close to 500 students will participate in the Winona State University Fall 2018 Commencement ceremonies Friday, Dec. 14, in McCown Gymnasium in Memorial Hall on the Winona campus.

The morning ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and include the College of Business, College of Education, and the College of Science and Engineering. The afternoon ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and include the College of Liberal Arts, and The College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Doors open one hour prior to each ceremony.

A live stream of the ceremonies will be available online at https://www.winona.edu/graduation/live-stream.asp.

Alternate viewing locations will be hosted in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall and in the Integrated Wellness Complex, room 143.

The Commencement ceremonies will be broadcast live on HBC TV 25 on Saturday, Dec. 15. HBC TV 25 will rebroadcast the morning ceremony at 7 p.m. and the afternoon ceremony at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/graduation/commencement.asp or call the University Communications Office at 507-457-5024.