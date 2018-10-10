Winona State University will participate in College Knowledge Month, a statewide effort to provide every graduating high school senior the opportunity to apply for college, and waive the $20 application fee for prospective students and transfer students Oct. 22-26.
During College Knowledge Month, high schools and postsecondary institutions will work together to engage with students and offer support as they go through the college application process.
For more information about enrolling at Winona State University, visit http://www.winona.edu/admissions/apply.asp.
The following two tabs change content below.
Jake Leskovar
Jake is an Advertising Major and a Creative Digital Media Minor, with a passion for writing from Madison, Wisconsin.
Latest posts by Jake Leskovar (see all)
- WSU Helps Students Apply for College - October 10, 2018
- WSU Professor Releases Book on the Rise of Collegiate Athletics - October 1, 2018
Recent Comments