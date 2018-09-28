Speaking Out On Suicide

Winona State University Counselor Education adjunct faculty member Andrea Thomas was recently interviewed on KAAL TV – Rochester as part of series focused on September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness month.

According to Thomas, a lot can be done to educate and bring people’s awareness to the signs that someone is struggling with depression or anxiety.

“It really becomes the job of everyone, not just professionals, to learn how to recognize and how to support people who are struggling,” said Thomas.

Thomas emphasizes the importance of seeking therapy if you’re experiencing problems with your mental health and the benefits of doing so.

“All sorts of people come into my office, from all walks of life,” said Thomas. “It’s not a shameful thing. It’s actually a sign you’re looking for answers, trying to better yourself.”

Thomas is a graduate of Winona State University with a master’s degree in Counseling Education. She is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC) and has 10 years of experience working in the mental health field as an educator and professional. Thomas holds a certificate as a School Suicide Prevention Specialist from the American Association of Suicidology, and has researched and presented to thousands of adolescents on Suicide Prevention and Awareness. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in Organizational Leadership in Behavioral Health through Grand Canyon University.