WSU Department of Theatre & Dance Fall Auditions

The Department of Theatre & Dance at Winona State University (WSU) will be holding auditions for its fall productions, “The Rocky Horror Show” by Richard O’Brien and “Emilie: La Marquise Du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight” by Lauren Gunderson on Wednesday, August 29th and Thursday, August 30th from 6pm to 9pm at the WSU Performing Arts Center.

Auditions are open to campus and the Winona community. Audition requirements for “The Rocky Horror Show” is the preparation of 16 – 32 bars of an upbeat song. Audition requirements for “Emily” are readings from the script which will be made available at audition.

Auditions will also be held for “DANCESCAPE 2019” on Tuesday, September 4th and Wednesday, September 5th at the Memorial 300 dance studio. Auditions are 5:45 pm until 9pm both days. Audition requirements is preparation to dance or move.

All auditions are open to campus and community.

According to its promotional blurb, “Rocky Horror Show is a ‘cult classic,’ about the ‘sweethearts Brad and Janet, who are stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discovers the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named ‘Rocky.’ ” Performance dates are October 17 – 20 at 7:30pm in the Vivian Fusillo Mainstage Theatre.

“Emilie” celebrates the personal and public life of “18th century French scientific genius Emilie du Chatelet, a philosopher and physicist whose contributions were brushed to the margins of history. Her legacy has renewed interest in the 21stcentury, and “in this highly theatrical rediscovery of one of history’s most vibrant, witty, and intriguing women, Emilie defends her life and loves; and ends up with both a formula and a legacy the permeates history.” Performance dates are November 14 – 17 at 7:30pm in the Dorothy B. Magnus Black Box Theatre in the PAC.

“DANCESCAPE 2019” is WSU’s annual mainstage dance concert, featuring innovative choreography by students, faculty, and guest artists, to be performed February 14-16, 2019. This year’s production features Half Steppin’ by Erinn Liebhard (Adjunct Faculty), exploring the musical intricacies of contemporary jazz composer Ben Williams; a new contemporary work on resilience by Erin Drummond (Assistant Professor, Interim Dance Program Director), a special guest intensive with Japanese dance filmmaker Lisa Kusanagi; and student works in the genres of modern/contemporary, jazz, spoken word, and experimental performance. Performances will be in the Vivian Fusillo Mainstage Theatre.

Dancers, performers, and curious humans of all backgrounds and experience levels encouraged to audition!