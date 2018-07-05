WSU Receives Recognition for Improving Health and Well-Being of Campus Community

Winona State University earned the “Exercise is Medicine on Campus” Gold Status recognition in spring 2018.

“This recognition puts WSU among an elite group of colleges and universities that have qualified for the highest demonstrated level of dedication to the Exercise is Medicine philosophy, which states that physical activity promotes optimal health,” said Kate Noelke, Director of the Integrated Wellness Complex. “It is integral in the prevention and treatment of many medical conditions, and should be regularly assessed and included as part of health care.”

The EIM on Campus Gold recognition is a global health initiative. This recognition acknowledges years of work by WSU’s Health, Exercise and Rehabilitative Sciences Department (HERS), and important collaborations between Health Services, Counseling, Rec Sports, and the Strength and Fitness Center.

“EIM on Campus gold recognition is more than just a feather in the cap of our cardiac rehab, cancer rehabilitation, and health coaching programs; it provides the impetus for continued work to increase physical activity and improve health at Winona State University,” said Noelke.

Noelke added that it is also an attained goal that allows the HERS department to set goals higher for cross-campus collaborations, and important, practical experiences and community-based collaborations with academic departments.

Dr. Theresa Lee, Assistant Professor in the HERS department, attended the American College of Sports Medicine National Conference in Minneapolis in May to accept the award on behalf of WSU.

For more information, contact University Communications at 507-457-5024.