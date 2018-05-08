WSU Selected as JED Campus

Winona State University has been selected into the JED Campus program to expand mental health support on campus.

JED Campus is an initiative of The JED Foundation (JED), designed to guide schools through a collaborative process of comprehensive systems, program and policy development with customized support to build upon existing student mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention efforts.

In August 2018, WSU will embark on a four-year strategic partnership with JED that not only assesses and enhances the work that is already being done, but helps to create positive, systemic change in the campus community.

“JED Campus represents the highest standard in comprehensive, collaborative mental health promotion, suicide prevention, and sever substance abuse,” said Kate Noelke, director of integrated wellness. “Our work with the program, beginning August 1, 2018, will be a highlight and legacy of our 2018-19 university theme of resilience.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with JED Campus, and for the incredible energy in our community,” Noelke continued. “This is BIG. Participation in the JED Campus program represents an opportunity not only for WSU, but for the entire Winona community.”

For more information, contact Kate Noelke at Knoelke@winona.edu.