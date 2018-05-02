Browsing: / Home / WSU Recognizes Outstanding Students
WSU Recognizes Outstanding Students

By Brian Waldbillig on May 2, 2018

 

 

Winona State University will recognize 76 members of the Spring 2018 graduating class at the 41st Evening of Distinction ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3, in East Hall, Kryzsko Commons.

These individuals were selected by the faculty in their respective majors as outstanding students. The list of distinguished students can found on the attached document.

For more information, email Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest at rrgilchrest@winona.edu.

