As part of an overall effort to encourage healthier lifestyles and support more sustainable transportation options, Winona State University installed three new bike repair stands this spring. The stations include repair tools and bike pumps, and will accommodate all kinds of bikes.

In order to encourage cycling between the different campuses and support riders across the community, one bike repair stand is located on each of WSU’s Winona campuses: Main Campus (across from the Science Laboratory Center), West Campus, and East Lake Terrace.

The stations are free and available for use by the community.

Grant funding for the bike repair stations was secured through LiveWell Winona by Jonathon Mauser, Assistant Professor of Chemistry. Additional funding was provided by the WSU Sustainability Committee, headed by Nathan Engstrom, Director of Sustainability.