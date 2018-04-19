WSU Hosts Spring 2018 Commencement Ceremonies

More than 1,000 students will participate in the Winona State University Spring 2018 Commencement ceremonies Friday, May 4, in Memorial Hall’s McCown Gymnasium on the Winona campus.

The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and include the College of Business and College of Science and Engineering. The second ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. and include the College of Education and the College of Liberal Arts. The final ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. and include the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Doors open one hour prior to each ceremony.

A live stream of the ceremonies will be available online at https://wsu.mn/live-stream.

Alternate viewing locations will be available on the Winona campus in the Integrated Wellness Complex, room 143, and the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

The comments of a graduating student are featured as part of each Winona State Commencement ceremony. The 9 a.m. speaker will be Tanner Von Ruden of Cashton, Wis. Von Ruden will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Computer Science. The 12:30 p.m. speaker will be Elladee Zak of St. Cloud, Minn. Zak will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts and Literature Teaching. The final speaker will be Karly Malizia, of Gurnee, Ill. Malizia will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Public Health: Community Health.

The WSU Commencement ceremonies are broadcast live on HBC TV 25 in Winona and markets served by Hiawatha Broadband Communications. HBC TV 25 will rebroadcast the ceremonies Saturday, May 5. The 9 a.m. ceremony will air at 9 a.m., the 12:30 p.m. ceremony will air at 2 p.m., and the 4 p.m. ceremony will air at 7 p.m. HBC TV 25 will also rebroadcast the ceremonies Sunday, May 6. The 9 a.m. ceremony will air at 2 p.m., the 12:30 p.m. ceremony will air at 4 p.m., and the 4 p.m. ceremony will air at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit winona.edu/graduation or call University Communications at 507-457-5024.