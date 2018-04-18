Education Village Groundbreaking

The ceremonial groundbreaking for WSU’s Education Village will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28, on the corner of Sanborn and Lafayette streets, to the south of Wabasha Hall.

This two-year project will create a spectrum of learning environments to prepare education majors for real-world educational settings. Settings range from traditional classrooms with blackboards to advanced, technology-enabled active-learning classrooms, STEM labs, maker spaces, and special-education classrooms.

Scheduled speakers include: WSU President Scott R. Olson; MN Representative Gene Pelowski; MN Senator Jeremy Miller; Tarrell Portman, Dean, College of Education; and Shannon Leahy, a junior in the College of Education from Winona, Minn.

“As communities change throughout Minnesota and across our nation, future teachers will require more intentional preparation, support and inspiration,” said Portman. “Our Education Village facilities will be equipped with modern technologies, resources and mentoring necessary for the preparation of tomorrow’s teachers, counselors, coaches, and educational leaders.”

The Education Village will provide 18 dedicated learning spaces that will serve students and faculty in STEM, communications, health, art, music, social studies, language, international education, physical education, and special education programs.

The 100,000-square-foot mini-campus will also include lab spaces designed with observation areas and accommodations for WSU students and faculty to interact with preschool to high school aged students and their teachers. The space will include specialized areas for assistive/ adaptive learning for students as well.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Education Village website or contact Robyn Kieffer at rkieffer@winona.edu.