WSU Partners with City Buses to Offer Free Rides For Students

Winona State University students with valid student identification will have free access to the public transit system offered by the City of Winona through the remainder of spring semester (May 3, 2018).

“I am very excited about partnering with the City of Winona to offer students the ability to utilize public transportation throughout our community,” said Ben Reimler, WSU Student Association president. “This provides another resource for students to explore all the opportunities that the greater Winona community has to offer.”

This trial program includes only scheduled transit system route times. There will be an additional charge for any deviation from the set schedule.

“This is an example of another community partnership strengthened through collaboration and action,” said Denise McDowell, Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment Management. “Through the leadership of Student Senate and countless others across the campus, and in partnership with the City of Winona and Winona Transit Services, we are making off-campus services and retail more accessible for our students.”

Visit https://www.winona.edu/transportation/ for a full list of transportation options for WSU students in Winona.

For more information contact University Communication at 507-457-5024.