Steven Blue Named CEO in Residence at WSU

Winona State University College of Business announces Steven L. Blue, President & CEO of Miller Ingenuity, as its first CEO in Residence.

Blue will begin his official duties Jan. 24 with a reception and public presentation on his recent co-authored book, Mastering the Art of Success. The reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 7 p.m. Both events are open to the public and will take place in the Engagement Center, first floor Somsen Hall. As part of his role as CEO in Residence, Blue will also conduct an exclusive workshop about Mastering the Art of Success for College of Business students earlier that day.

“Serving as the first CEO in Residence for Winona State’s College of Business is a great honor,” said Blue. “I look forward to working with the students and faculty at WSU, and mentoring a new generation of business leaders.”

Blue is an internationally-recognized expert on leading change and business transformation, showing companies how to double and even quadruple growth. Because of his regular appearances on FOX,BusinessWeek, Forbes, The Huffington Post, Entrepreneur Magazine,AMA, Europe Business Review, The Adam Carolla Show and The Wall Street Journal, many media outlets refer to him as one of America’s Leading Mid-Market CEOs.

Blue holds a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York and an MBA from Regis University. Blue’s 7 Values of Ingenuity™ is the preeminent system to exponentially growing a business. His Innovational Potential™ offers a roadmap on how any company can ignite its creativity and innovation capability.

Blue is also the author of four highly-acclaimed books including the best seller Mastering the Art of Success, co-authored by Jack Canfield. His books focus on the secrets of the corporate world and providing insight to executives, leaders, and entrepreneurs.

“We are extremely fortunate to have an internationally renowned CEO and prolific author and leadership expert serve as our first ever CEO in Residence,” said Hamid Akbari, dean of the WSU College of Business. “In this role, Mr. Blue will conduct workshops, hold monthly office hours with students, and regularly meet with student clubs and faculty members. His example will undoubtedly inspire our students to greatness.”

For more information, contact Christine Nestor at CNestor@milleringenuity.com or Kimberly Vogen at kvogen@winona.edu.