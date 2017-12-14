Locust Named Associate Vice President for Inclusion & Diversity

Winona State University announces the appointment of Jonathan Locust, Jr. as Associate Vice President for Inclusion & Diversity and Chief Diversity Officer. Locust will join the university in January 2018.

As AVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Locust will provide innovative leadership and partnership at all levels of the university to promote and evaluate progress and impact of efforts to make excellence inclusive and welcoming throughout all aspects of our comprehensive regional state University community.

According to Denise McDowell, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Life, Locust has expertise in development and implementation of institutional diversity plans and will work to engage and support the university community on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Locust currently serves as Deputy Title IX Coordinator and Director of Institutional Diversity at Ashland University in Ohio. He has a Ph.D. in Education Theory Foundations from the University of Toledo, a master’s degree in Higher Education from Kaplan University, and a bachelor’s degree in Communications from University of Cincinnati. He recently received the National Role Model award from Minority Access, a nonprofit organization with the mission of assisting institutions to recruit and retain underserved and underrepresented populations.

Locust looks forward to working collaboratively with the WSU community of learners.

“Through a framework of inclusive excellence, we will measure our success,” said Locust. “I want to thank Winona State University for this exciting opportunity.”

For more information, contact University Communications at 507-457-5024.