A Warrior Tradition of Excellence

The Winona State University Fall Class of 2017 includes nearly 500 stories of success.

Click below for a sampling of WSU success stories, from students who epitomize what it means to the live the WSU mission: a community of learners improving our world.

Justin Bergeron

Major: Computer Science

“I started to design an app called BetterYou Health & Fitness and now it’s my future post-graduation job. Because of the WSU community, I have turned my dreams into a reality.”

Andrea Boe

Major: Public Relations

“WSU gave me an environment full of opportunities to explore the extent of my capabilities.”

Dinithi DevaAdithiya

Major: Nursing

“The world will not stop because things are difficult for you. Work hard, and never give up.”

Nicole Engstrand

Major: Social Work

“Overall, my WSU experience has enhanced my self-worth, confidence, abilities, and so much more.”

Naiara Garcia

Major: Cell/Molecular Biology

“Never give up and always look forward. At times, life will punch you hard but it will all be well as long as you keep going.”

Kelsy Kelly

Major: Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education

“The most important thing WSU taught me was to be true to myself and follow my own path.”

Wendy Krull

Major: Graduate Nursing DNP AGCNS

“Graduating from a program with such high expectations provides feelings of personal attainment and satisfaction. I am extremely proud to have earned a degree from WSU.”

Maude Livingston

Major: Psychology

“I’m proud to graduate from WSU because it means I’m a warrior. I faced challenges here and I overcame them. When people said that I couldn’t do something, I proved them wrong.”

Janak Singh-Sethi

Major: Finance

“If your “why” is greater than “for what” you’re halfway there.”

WSU Fall Commencement Ceremonies will take place Friday, Dec. 8, in McCown Gymnasium on the Winona campus. The 10 a.m. ceremony will feature the College of Business, the College of Education, and the College of Science and Engineering. The 2 p.m. ceremony will feature the College of Liberal Arts, and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/graduation/commencement.asp or call University Communications at 507-457-5024.