Wendy Krull: Reflecting Army Strong

For Wendy Krull, the path to an advanced degree in Nursing has been a challenge, but the struggle has been worth it for the chance to invest in her career and, more importantly, herself.

Krull enrolled at Winona State University after receiving a military scholarship from the Army Nurse Corps. The Long-term Health Education and Training scholarship recognized Krull for her dedication and outstanding service as an Army Nurse and provided her the opportunity to attend graduate school as an assignment in lieu of working at an Army hospital.

The lifelong Iowa resident selected Winona State to pursue her Adult-Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist – Doctor of Nursing Practice degree based on reputation and mission.

“I chose to attend WSU because of their reputation as a robust graduate nursing program that develops and empowers leaders in healthcare,” Krull said. “I also chose WSU because of their mission statement, which says they are ‘committed to the primacy of teaching and learning, the significance of the individual, and the importance of a practice education with a highly personalized approach to graduate study.’”

Attending school at WSU while living in Woden, Iowa, Krull appreciated the multiple learning methods WSU offers, with online and hybrid options alongside traditional classroom settings.

“I also favored the clinical experience within the healthcare setting, which allowed me to synthesize content learned in the classroom and apply it to the clinical environment,” said Krull.

Krull is grateful for the role Winona State’s Nursing program played in helping her develop into a well-rounded leader in nursing.

“The Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program was a challenge for me. Course work was intentionally designed to stimulate individual personal and professional growth,” said Krull. “Graduating from a program with such high expectations of their students provides an overwhelming feeling of personal attainment and satisfaction.”

After graduation, Krull will relocate to Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, where she plans to continue her active duty services as an Army Nurse Corps Officer.

“I will utilize my advanced practice nursing degree to provide compassionate, patient-centered care for Soldiers, dependents, veterans, retirees and civilians,” Krull said. “The most important thing WSU taught me was that you reap what you sow. Investing time and effort into being the best you can be reaps positive and rewarding benefits.”

WSU Fall Commencement Ceremonies will take place Friday, Dec. 8, in McCown Gymnasium on the Winona campus. The 10 a.m. ceremony will feature the College of Business, the College of Education, and the College of Science and Engineering. The 2 p.m. ceremony will feature the College of Liberal Arts, and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/graduation/commencement.asp or call University Communications at 507-457-5024.