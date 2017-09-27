Warrior Game Day Experience – Sept. 30

Winona State University invites the community to the new Warrior Game Day Experience from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, near the intersection of Johnson and Mark streets. Wear pink to join in on the “pink out” theme for breast cancer awareness.
The Warrior Game Day Experience invites all students, employees, alumni and members of the WSU and Winona communities to help cheer on the Warrior football team before it takes on Upper Iowa University at 1 p.m. on Maxwell Field at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
WSU will also welcome many youth athletes for Morrie Miller’s Youth Football Day.
The Warrior Game Day Experience will be held prior to each home football game during the 2017 season. Mark your calendar for the remaining 2017 Warrior Game Day Experience opportunities: Saturday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Nov. 9.
For more information or to get your business involved, call Tracy Hale in the WSU Alumni Office at 507-457-2846.
Kassidy Jackson
Latest posts by Kassidy Jackson (see all)
- Locust Named Associate Vice President for Inclusion & Diversity - December 14, 2017
- Nicole Engstrand: Defying the Odds - December 6, 2017
- Naiara Garcia: Home Away From Home - December 5, 2017