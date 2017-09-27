Browsing: / Home / Warrior Game Day Experience – Sept. 30
Warrior Game Day Experience – Sept. 30

By Kassidy Jackson on September 27, 2017

Winona State University invites the community to the new Warrior Game Day Experience from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, near the intersection of Johnson and Mark streets. Wear pink to join in on the “pink out” theme for breast cancer awareness.

The Warrior Game Day Experience invites all students, employees, alumni and members of the WSU and Winona communities to help cheer on the Warrior football team before it takes on Upper Iowa University at 1 p.m. on Maxwell Field at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.

WSU will also welcome many youth athletes for Morrie Miller’s Youth Football Day.

The Warrior Game Day Experience will be held prior to each home football game during the 2017 season. Mark your calendar for the remaining 2017 Warrior Game Day Experience opportunities: Saturday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Nov. 9.

For more information or to get your business involved, call Tracy Hale in the WSU Alumni Office at 507-457-2846.

Kassidy Jackson

Kassidy is a Public Relations major, Advertising minor and Dance minor graduating in 2019 from Rosemount, MN.

