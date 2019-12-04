Women’s Rugby Advances to Ninth Consecutive Final Four

The Winona State University Women’s Rugby team, the Black Katts, will compete during The National Final Four Dec. 8-9, in Charlotte, N.C.

The Black Katts remain undefeated this season with a 74-12 win against Grand Valley State University in the Elite Eight.

This is the ninth consecutive year the team has advanced to the National Final Four. Other DII team in the Final Four include Vassar College (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) Vassar, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the Colorado School of Mines.

The Black Katts have been to the Final Four for the past nine years and were declared National DII Champions in 2013 and 2016.

For more information, contact Roger Riley (rriley@winona.edu).