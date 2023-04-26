WSU Students Gain Career Skills Through Hands-On Research and Creation

Among nearly 100 students, faculty, and staff gathered in the Kryzsko Ballroom at Winona State University, biochemistry student Joanna Dinesen ’23 stood next to her poster board covered with research information and held out a 3D printed version of a metabolic enzyme to a group of students.

As she handed over a blue enzyme, she explained that some of the 3D models were made to feel “squishy” to show how the molecule moves around within the body.

Dinesen was one of more than 90 different student research projects that showcased their work as part of the Research & Creative Achievement Day during the Ramaley Celebration.

“This is the last stage of the scientific method,” chemistry professor Jon Mauser said, as he gestured to the crowded room of students reporting on their research. “If you don’t communicate your research, it didn’t happen.”

Dinesen said that doing her research project and presenting it at the end helped her to fully grasp the topic she was learning about.