Demonstrating the True Meaning of Warrior

As a first-generation student from St. Paul, Minn., Jasmine Juarez-Flores wasn’t sure what to expect attending Winona State University, but she soon found herself immersed in a community that supported and inspired her personal and professional growth.

“Before [coming to Winona State], I had never had a teacher that was a person of color,” Juarez-Flores said. “At WSU, I’ve had two Latina professors. As a Latina student, I found that to be one of the most healing experiences.”

Juarez-Flores also became president of the Student Organization of Latinos at Winona State. The experience taught her about leadership and friendship, and she found serving as a leader for other Latinos on campus both inspiring and rejuvenating.

“I want to set an example for [my members] and for all Latinos,” she said. “I want to show them that it is possible for us to have a voice.”

During her time at Winona State, Juarez-Flores worked to define her career goals and develop the skills necessary to be successful. She declared a major in psychology and found an internship that prepared her to start working in the field.