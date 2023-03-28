WSU Presents “No Word for Art”

The Winona State University Expanding Perspectives Series will host “No Word for Art” with Kathy Mouacheupao at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Science Laboratory Center Auditorium (SLC 120).

For Mouacheupao, art exists in every culture and community as a natural resource, and as a powerful tool for creating, challenging, and changing narratives.

Mouacheupao will share stories about how art has created a source of pride for her own cultural identity, shaped her worldview, and opened opportunities to build relationships with her community. Additionally, she will share how she supports the arts in return.