WSU Presents “The Cultural Toolbox” with Dr. Anton Treuer

Every year, WSU hosts events through its Expanding Perspectives series to present a diverse range of perspectives and to promote understanding and appreciation for the variety of cultures across campus and in the community.

According to Nahla Lee, WSU Intercultural & Completion Coordinator, “The purpose of these events is to inspire campus dialogue, community engagement, and education and learning.”

February’s event, “The Cultural Toolbox: Traditional Ojibwe Living in the Modern World,” was hosted by Dr. Anton Treuer.