Building Relationships Through Mentorship

Mentors assist their mentees with a variety of things, including how to navigate campus and when to meet with their advisor. Mentors can also point their mentees toward resources on campus that may be useful to them.

For many mentees, their mentor is a familiar face on campus who can help make the transition to college easier.

The Guiding Warriors Mentoring Program originally started through WSU’s College of Science & Engineering and has since expanded into a campus-wide effort supported through the Equity & Inclusive Excellence and TRIO offices, as well as the Warrior Success Center and the Warrior Hub.

The program’s enrollment is at its largest yet, with 234 new students joining the network in fall 2022. Additional enrollment during the spring semester brought the program to a total of 249 mentees and 89 mentors.

The program uses the Mentor Collective, an online software tool, to manage mentoring relationships. When students first join the program, they take Mentor Collective’s matching survey, which analyzes their answers and recommends mentor matches based on an algorithm.