Winona State University’s Department of Theatre & Dance Presents Dancescape 2023

WSU’s Department of Theater and Dance presents their 33rd annual Dancescape concert on the Vivian Fusillo stage in the Robert A. DuFresne Performing Arts Center. The concert will run for three nights beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 through Saturday, February 18.

The concert will include original choreography and design by students, faculty and guest artists. Many of the works contemplate grief after the loss of dancer Hannah Goman during last year’s Dancescape production. Whether thematic, experimental, personal or profound, each piece explores the power of dance as an art form.

Student choreographers include Adeline Callaway, Abigail Donkers, Ava Lawson, Catherine McBride, Jillian Pino, Jenna Simonson, and Erin Thomas. Faculty pieces include new work by dance program director Erin Drummond and lecturer Brianna Johnson, along with guest work from Emily Craver (Viterbo) and Robin Stiehm (Escuela Profesional de Mazatlán, Mexico).

The concert will feature original lighting design by faculty member Peggy Sannerud, guest designers Kara Eggers and Alex Mechor, and students Nathan Gentner, Jillian Pino and Kendall Roland; technical direction from Isaac Sawle; and original costume design by Tracy Van Voorst, with design assistance from dance minor Ana Boucek.

Catherine McBride’s trio Give Me Your Hand… and Ava Lawson’s solo Untitled/August 2nd/Not My Fault, along with faculty member Brianna Johnson’s Gliese 667 ce will represent WSU at the American College Dance Association (ACDA) regional conference at the University of Nebraska this spring.

Purchase tickets online at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $6 for students.

For more information, please contact Theatre & Dance Office Manager Alisha Syrmopoulos at asyrmopoulos@winona.edu.