Meeting Basic Needs of Students

These deficits in meeting basic needs are owed in part to changing demographics in college student populations.

As more students from low-income families pursue two- and four-year degrees, the percentage of college students that have at least one basic need insecurity continues to increase. This, coupled with decreases in public funding for higher education and subsequent increases in student tuition bills, has led to a surge in basic needs insecurity among college students across the U.S.

In response, Winona State has doubled down on its commitment to supporting students throughout their educational journeys and to help students meet their basic needs.

The University, along with all colleges and universities in the Minnesota State system, recently announced a partnership with United Way 2-1-1 to establish a statewide basic needs resource. The United Way 2-1-1 service is free, confidential, and available 24/7 via text message or phone call. The service connects students with local resources as well as resources across Minnesota, both on college campuses and in communities.

Basic Needs Resources on Campus

On campus, WSU offers a number of services designed to assist students in meeting their basic needs and being successful in their studies: