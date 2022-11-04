Winona State Retains Title of Green College

For the 12th consecutive year, Winona State University has been recognized as one of the nation’s Greenest Colleges by the Princeton Review.

In the 2023 edition of “The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges,” 455 schools across the U.S. were selected to receive the title of Green College. Research focused on colleges’ sustainability practices, sustainability education, and the quality of life for students on campus.

Winona State received a green rating of 84 on a scale of 99 points. The green rating considers three main questions:

How the school creates opportunities for students to have a sustainable and healthy quality of life

How environmentally responsible the school’s policies are

How the school is preparing students for employment and citizenship in the clean-energy economy of the 21st century

As evidence of its Green College standing, WSU recently celebrated the completion of its Leading Energy Savings & Sustainability (LESS) project, a campus-wide energy savings and sustainability project intended to reduce WSU’s environmental impact and improve the educational experience at WSU.

Over its lifespan, LESS will save the university $26 million in energy and operating costs and provide a 25 percent carbon reduction on campus. The project designates WSU as the one of most energy-efficient universities in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system and includes the largest solar energy system on any Minnesota State campus (1.4MW).

Campus-wide, the LESS project serves as a symbol of Winona State’s commitment to sustainability and energy conservation. Learn more about the LESS project.