WSU Hosts International Digital Media Arts Conference & Exhibition

Winona State University will host the International Digital Media Arts Association 2022 Conference: Weird Media, June 24-26, at the Science Laboratory Center.

The event will include keynote speeches by leading figures in the field and a digital arts exhibition at the Laird Norton Center for Art and Design featuring more than 80 artists from around the world. The exhibition is free to the public on Saturday from 1-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

This year’s iDMAa Conference, Exhibition, and Workshop will be focused on the theme “Weird Media” In keeping with iDMAa’s commitment to “militantly marginal” media practices, this year’s theme will focus on unconventional media studies–from the odd to the uncanny, from the suspiciously animated to the supernaturally ordained, from the familiar forms to far-out fabulations, from established to the emergent. Students and faculty are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to learn about digital humanities, arts and industry.

Registration is $175 for first time attendees and virtual attendees, $150 for those who have attended the conference before, and $50 for students. To register visit the conference website http://idmaa.org/conferences/.

The fee includes conference and keynote sessions, performances and exhibition events. On campus housing is available for $20 a night for a single bedroom. The event is made possible with support from iDMAa, the WSU Foundation, and the Creative Digital Media Program at WSU.

A free musical performance will be hosted at Broken World Records on Saturday, June 25 featuring SYNERGY at 9 p.m. and Swashbuckler at 10 p.m.

For more information, email Davin Heckman at DHeckman@winona.edu.