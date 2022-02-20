WSU Mourns Passing of Hannah Goman

The Winona State University community mourns the loss of student Hannah Goman.
Goman, 21, was a sophomore from Stevens Point, Wis., and was studying Social Work at WSU.
Denise McDowell, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Life at Winona State, said there is no safety concern for the campus community and asked students and employees to keep Goman’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.
Counseling and support services are being made available to the campus community.
