WSU Development Team Welcomes New Members

Sawyer is a long-time WSU employee, having served as assistant professor and head football coach for over 25 years. He is also a Winona State alumnus twice over, with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and a Master of Science in Education with an emphasis in Physical Education.

Since retiring late last year, Sawyer has decided to use his passion to build a brighter future for WSU in a different way. His six-month assignment on the advancement team will focus on stadium gifts, Tom Sawyer Legacy Endowment gifts, football annual scholarships and program support, and all other university priorities.