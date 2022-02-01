WSU Development Team Welcomes New Members

Winona State University announces two new employees have joined its development team: Assistant Director of Development Tom Sawyer and Director of Development Paul Brunsdon.

Sawyer is a long-time WSU employee, having served as assistant professor and head football coach for over 25 years. He is also a Winona State alumnus twice over, with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and a Master of Science in Education with an emphasis in Physical Education.

Since retiring late last year, Sawyer has decided to use his passion to build a brighter future for WSU in a different way. His six-month assignment on the advancement team will focus on stadium gifts, Tom Sawyer Legacy Endowment gifts, football annual scholarships and program support, and all other university priorities.

Coach Sawyer is a Warrior through and through. I can’t think of anyone better to make the story of Winona State come alive for our alumni, donors and friends of the university.

Bob Strauss

Chair of WSU Foundation Boards

Like Sawyer, Brunsdon has a history of coaching, having worked with the women’s basketball and softball teams at Bemidji State, Minot State, College of Saint Mary (NE), Briar Cliff University (IA), and Upper Iowa University. He also has previous higher education experience working in college admissions and a background in sales and management – most recently as a Senior Account Executive at WinCraft.

University Advancement Vice President Jon Olson says that Brunsdon, who graduated from Minot State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education and attended graduate school at Bemidji State University for Sports Studies and Management, will be a be great asset to the development team.

Paul’s background in both higher education and national sales will assist him in building relationships with potential donors, as well as growing established relationships with current donors. Although sales and philanthropy are two different things, there is a lot of similarity involved.

 Winona State University relies on the tireless work of its development team to inspire generosity and connect passion with possibility. To find out more about the many ways you can make a difference at WSU, contact the development team at 507-457-5020.

