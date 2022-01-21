“On the Inside” Exhibit Spotlights Incarcerated LGBTQ+ Artists

The exhibit, which has been in the works to come to WSU for several years, started when the organization Black & Pink put out a call for art in their monthly newsletter that publishes work by incarcerated individuals. The ad received almost 4,000 submissions with the majority being portraits of individuals.

“These artists who are locked away feel forgotten and invisible to society,” the curators wrote. “Through their art, they boldly reclaim their identity.”

Beyond learning about different lived experiences, the exhibit allows students and viewers to engage in a form of social change.

“The act of defiance inherent in each piece has the power to subvert the gallery into an active space of protest,” the curators wrote. “It demands to be seen. It is our sincere hope that you do.”

There will be an opportunity to donate money or books to Madison, WI-based LGBT Books to Prisoners locally in February.

Check out the exhibit schedule for more details. For more event information, contact Dr. Mary Jo Klinker at mklinker@winona.edu. And to inquire about a gallery tour, contact gallery manager Roger Boulay at rboulay@winona.edu.

On The Inside: Public Programming

Jan. 25, 11am (Zoom)

Talk: The Curatorial Process

With curator Tatiana von Furstenberg and designer Eline Mul.

Feb. 1, 5pm (SLC120/Watkins Gallery)

Film Screening: Free Cece

Story of Cece McDonald, a leader of the growing movement to disassemble the prison industrial complex. With reception to follow at the Watkins Gallery.

Feb. 15, 5pm (SLC120)

Film Screening: The Gentleman Bank Robber

Story of butch lesbian freedom fighter Rita Bo Brown.

Feb. 23, 7-8:30pm (Zoom)

Solidarity Through Mutual Aid

With the organization LGBT Books to Prisoners.

March 1

Exhibition Reception, 6pm (Watkins Gallery)

Women’s History Month, 7pm (SLC120/Zoom)

A presentation by activist and organizer Monica Cosby.