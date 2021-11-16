Garvin Heights stairs remodeled through WSU Green Fee

Outdoor enthusiasts in Winona have an upgraded hiking trail to enjoy now that the Garvin Heights trail has been remodeled.

Where before there were wooden steps, now there are stone stairs. Where before there was no marker of where the trail began, this Spring there will be signage and a kiosk at the beginning of the trailhead. Also included in the project is parking for bicycles, dead tree removal, increased accessibility, and overall enhancement of the land around it.

That’s all due to a recent multi-phase project made possible by collaborations between a group of WSU faculty and staff including assistant professor and project head Eric Barnard, Arboretum Director Nate Anderson, and Dan Kirk, the Dean of the College of Education.

“It’s an awesome community resource,” Barnard said.

Not only that, Barnard said, but it’s also an educational and recreational opportunity for students.