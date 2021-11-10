Zeller Elected WFATT President

Winona State University Professor Brian Zeller is the newly elected president of the World Federation of Athletic Training and Therapy (WFATT).

Zeller started at WSU in August 2000 and has worked his way to become the Director of the Master of Science in Athletic Training Program and the Chair of the Health, Exercise and Rehabilitative Sciences Department.

“I love working with our students daily,” said Zeller. “Their passion and motivation to become the best healthcare providers leads me to want to do more and more for them and our profession.”

The Athletic Training program at Winona State has an excellent reputation and a proven success rate, with a 95% first time pass rate on the Board of Certification exam over the last 12 years—meaning WSU students who take the test pass on the first try.

“This success motivates me to be better each day,” said Zeller, “and WSU has allowed me opportunities to continue to push the boundaries.”

As President of the World Federation of Athletic Training and Therapy, Zeller will be working with other leaders in athletic training and athletic therapy and representing WSU on a global scale. As such, he hopes this exposure will aid him in bringing back global best practices to WSU’s Athletic Training programs.

Zeller also intends to create a new niche focus for WSU’s professional academic program, which helps students learn how to become competent professional athletic trainers, but also practitioners who understand the global implications of the field.

“I hope that current students and graduates will be able to work with a higher level of cultural and global competence as they lead our next generation of athletic trainers.”

For more information, contact Brian Zeller at: bzeller@winona.edu