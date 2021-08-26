TRIO Program Continues Crucial Student Support

Thankfully for Hayes, TRIO became a support system that became crucial to her success.

TRIO, a federally funded program by the U.S. Department of Education which serves low-income, first-generation, and students with disabilities in reaching graduation, guided Hayes through deciphering confusing FAFSA information and applying for scholarships. With help from TRIO staff, she was able to apply for grants and scholarships which made college a reality.

Thankfully, with the recent refunding of $3 million toward the program, TRIO is able to continue its fundamental support for the 350 participating students.

“It made a significance difference in my education,” Hayes said. “I received a WSU Foundation Scholarship as well as a Fine Arts Scholarship-Art in addition to the Pell Grant and the Minnesota State Grant.”

Without the grants and scholarships she was awarded, her loans would have been triple what they are now, she said.

Not only did TRIO help her navigate the financial pieces, but the program staff has continued to help her with much more.

That’s because TRIO also helps with academic advising, tutoring, financial literacy, and career readiness. The program – and its director Nhia Yang – work to create a welcoming environment for students to grow and thrive along with a sense of community as a support system.

“TRIO is important,” Yang said bluntly. “It is a program that focuses on student access, retention, and graduation.”

With the recent renewal of funding, the program has also taken the opportunity to move into a bigger location on campus. With more space, Yang said the program now has the capacity for more drop-in tutoring and a student-centered lounge for them to network and build a TRIO community.