High School Students Explore Interest in Healthcare with Scrubs Camp

With a stethoscope in hand, sophomore high school student Sidona Mehari knelt down and placed the end of the stethoscope on 5 year-old Logan Holtzclaw’s chest and listened.

A few moments later, Mehari switched out the stethoscope for a blood pressure reader and gingerly wrapped it around Holtzclaw’s arm.

“I’ve wanted to become a brain surgeon, but now nursing is on my list too,” Mehari said with a smile.

Mehari was one of 20 high school students who participated in Scrubs Camp at Winona State University on Tuesday and Wednesday. The camp gives students a chance to step into the shoes of healthcare professionals and explore in an interactive way different career paths – many of which can begin right here at WSU. The two-day long Camp offered sessions on Pediatric Medicine, OBGYN, Family and Sports Medicine, Emergency Care, Imaging and CQ Tech, and eye care.

“The ultimate goal of Scrubs Camps is to give students exposure to healthcare so they can understand there are other healthcare careers available to them besides being a nurse or doctor,’ said organizer Brady Malecha, the MN State Healthforce Center of Excellence K16 Program Coordinator.