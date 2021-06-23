Cultural Intelligence Training for Law Enforcement

Minnesota Law Enforcement Officers interested in being trained on cultural intelligence will have an opportunity to dig into understanding race relations and their impact on policing during a July 7 training through Winona State University.

Hosted by WSU’s Criminal Justice Department, law enforcement attendees will learn about understanding implicit and explicit bias, will practice communication skills from a culturally intelligent lens, and will brainstorm ideas for their own departments to implement during the free 5 hour training from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. training at the Tau Center.

The training is facilitated by Dr. Shawn L. Williams who leads the Professional Peace Officer Education program at St. Cloud State University and has 17 years of police officer experience including time within SWAT and as a lead trainer for the Minnesota’s largest police force. Williams has also led training at the state’s largest SKILLS training facility and is the only MN POST certified instructor of cultural intelligence in MN law enforcement.

The training counts for 4.0 MN POST Credits. With a deadline of June 30 for sign up, registration is free and is available by emailing mnorman@winona.edu.