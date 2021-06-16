Advancing Healthcare Leaders with Big Data Focus

Big data has become a big part of the healthcare industry. Up until now, it hasn’t been a big part of traditional master’s degree programs in Healthcare Administration. Winona State University is changing that.

WSU recently created the Health/Healthcare Leadership (HHL) Master of Science degree program which is set to start in August. The online class will give students the skillset to dig through large amounts of collected data, whether it’s medical data, patient data, treatment data, or research data, in a way that will impact patient care, day to day operations, and community health and wellness.

“The use of big data and analytics in healthcare is transforming the industry because of its profound impact on quality care outcomes,” said Dr. Julie Anderson, Dean of the Winona State College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “Through consultation with regional healthcare providers during the development phase, it was clear that data analytics had to be prominent throughout the curriculum to adequately address the needs of our local providers and the industry as a whole.”

Professor Shellie Nelson explained that many times a student will gain a two-year technical degree and head into the healthcare industry. After being in the industry, they might rise to the level of a leadership position, but then lack credentials to qualify.

WSU is responding to the industry need by providing stackable credentials with WSU’s online accessible Healthcare Leadership and Administration Bachelor’s undergraduate completion degree paired with HHL Master’s degree. With both being online, the degrees were created to be accessible not only by current undergraduate students, but also working professionals who would benefit from the stackable credits.