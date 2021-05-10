Race Matters Study Group Shares Experience

After many heartfelt conversations and difficult topics, the first year of the Race Matters Study Group (RMSG) conversations is wrapping up.

On Tuesday at 1 p.m., the groups will virtually talk about their experience over the past academic year as participants in the group and will share their experiences with the RMSG’s, as others will share what they are committed to doing to make the campus more equitable and inclusive.

“An important component to Race Matters is building familiarity and comfortability in talking about race and confronting inequities,” Tyler Treptow-Bowman said, from the Office of Inclusive Excellence and as one of the staff members that helped support the study group. “These conversations will continue and the more people we have involved in these conversations and talking openly and honestly about systemic racism, the more effectively our entire community can move forward.”

The two groups, which were facilitated by WSU Associate Vice President of Equity and Inclusive Excellence Jonathan Locust, were formed after listening sessions last summer in response to George Floyd’s murder. The groups talked in depth about articles, videos, and content related to racism that was gathered by the Equity and Inclusive Excellence Office with help from WSU Director Eri Fujieda from the Institutional Planning, Assessment and Research.