First Ring of New Tradition Echoes Through Campus

On a drizzly Spring morning in the middle of campus, Winona State University Director of Archives Russ Dennison stood near a 275lb cast iron bell secured on a wooden platform.

Holding a faded 1969 purple cap, known as a beanie, Dennison told a small group that new students wearing the beanie was just one of the traditions WSU has had in its history.

“And now we’re starting a new tradition,” he said as he looked over to the bell, fashioned with a purple rope for ringing.