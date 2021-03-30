Explore the Driftless with Ecological History Series

In addition to hosting a lecture series, WSU and WCHS also worked to share resources, digitize and preserve items that highlight the Driftless area. In one instance, the group teamed up with Saint Mary’s University’s Geospatial Services to create a GIS story map that reconstructs a 1855 land survey into a map of the vegetative communities in Winona.

All virtual lectures are hosted through Zoom, are free, open to the public, with no registration required, and are recorded to be viewed after the event. Two events in March that were part of the series were also recorded and are available. One was a presentation by Dakota writer and Mdewakanton descendent Diane Wilson who talked about indigenous seeds and work being done to reclaim Indigenous seeds as food for communities. Another was a presentation by Michael Lee from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on the rare plant and animal species in the Driftless Area based on results from a biological survey.